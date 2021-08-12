Center for Nonviolence celebrates 40 years with community events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Center for Nonviolence is celebrating 40 years of providing education, support and advocacy to end domestic and other forms of violence in Fort Wayne and surrounding counties.

Founded in 1981 as “Men for Nonviolence,” the organization said it was formed in response to the call from women and activists in the Battered Women’s Movement for men to be fully active and engaged in the efforts to end violence against women and children. Men for Nonviolence soon became known as the Center for Nonviolence. Today, the Center offers a range of programs and services to those whose lives have been impacted by violence.

To celebrate the history of the Center for Nonviolence, the organization is holding a number of activities for community member the week of Aug. 23.

On Aug. 24, the Center said it will be partnering with Junk Ditch to host their 40th Anniversary Community Celebration as part of the Junk Ditch Food Truck Rally on 1825 W. Main Street from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. This family friendly, outdoor event will feature a variety of fun activities, including live music from Jazz Knot, arts and crafts, games and screen printing honoring international women’s movements.

A number of food vendors will also be in attendance: Bravas, Mercadito, Affine, GK Baked Goods, Roko’s Kitchen, Who Cut the Cheese, Kona Ice, many of whom will be donating a portion of their proceeds from the event to the Center for Nonviolence.

Ana Giusti, a retiring staff member who has served Latinx communities in Fort Wayne for over 25 years, will be a guest speaker. Visit the JDBC Food Truck Rally in Honor of CfN Facebook Page for additional information.

On Aug. 26, the Center said will be hosting its 40th Anniversary Celebration Dinner at Proximo on 898 S. Harrison Street at 6:30 p.m. The event will include a four-course meal (with vegetarian and vegan options), a cash bar and a silent auction. Tickets are $100 for one reservation or $175 for two. For additional details and to RSVP, visit the 40th Anniversary Celebration Dinner Event Page.

Donations in honor of the Center’s 40th Anniversary can be made by texting BIG40 to 44-321, or by clicking here. To stay connected, follow the Center for Nonviolence on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 260-456-4112.