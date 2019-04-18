Census data: northeast Indiana sees slight growth

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved FILE - Three Rivers Festival Parade

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved FILE - Three Rivers Festival Parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - New U.S. Census Bureau data shows northeast Indiana's population is growing.

Data released Thursday shows the 11-county area grew 0.62 percent since 2017, to 784,805 residents in 2018. Since 2018, the region added nearly 26,000 residents, a growth of 3.39 percent.

Allen County's population grew by 3,131 residents from 2017 to 2018, to 375,351. The area's largest population growth happened in DeKalb County, which grew .94 percent to 43,226 residents from 2017 to 2018.

LaGrange County saw the greatest change from 2010, with 2,200 new residents and a 5.93 percent growth.

Wabash County's population shrunk 0.41 percent from 2017 to 2018 and 4.89 percent from 2010, the area's greatest decrease.