FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) — The annual Fort Wayne Celtic Christmas Concert returns this holiday season with a focus on giving back to what everyone loves; animals.

The annual concert has made its return this holiday season after a hiatus due to the pandemic. This year the concert decided to shift its event making it free to the community, while also raising donations for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.

Michelle McIntire and Christine Leto, co-owners of the Charles Event Center stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

The Celtic Christmas Concert takes place Saturday December 16 at 7:30 p.m. To get more information on the event head to The Charles Facebook page.