Celina Police look for 14-year-old runaway

Mercer County, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Celina, Ohio are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old.

14-year-old Emma Brown. Celina Police said in a Facebook post on Friday, she is missing.

In a Facebook post on Friday, police identified the runaway teen as Emma Brown. Police said she was last seen July 9, 2019 around 6:30 p.m.

Brown is described as having a medium build, red/brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’9″ and 170 pounds.

Celina Police said Brown was last seen in a newer red car on N. Enterprise Street. She is possibly in the area of Columbus, Ohio.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Celina Police Department at (419) 586-2345.