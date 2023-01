FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A celebration of life Saturday honored a trailblazing drag queen known as Charles “Tula” Miller, who passed away on January 2.

Charles “Tula” Miller (left) with Branden “Della Licious” Blaettner (right) Photo Courtesy: Della Licious

Friends, family and fans gathered to celebrate Miller’s life at After Dark, a club where Miller was the manager for decades.

Miller opened the first gay bar in Fort Wayne, and started an AIDS benefit that continues today, raising more than a million dollars over the past 30 years.