FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A celebration of culture and milestones is happening at Promenade Park all day long.

The third annual River, Set, Go! returned Saturday along with the Dragon Boat races. The celebration of cultural diversity returned to Promenade around the same time as the park’s anniversary of being open to the community in Fort Wayne.

Dragon Boat racing originates from China and features 21-person teams paddling down the river. The beating of drums keeps paddlers in sync as they race to the finish line, explained Chuck Reddinger, the deputy director of recreation for the city’s Parks and Rec department.

River, Set, Go! featured the boat races in the morning, floating yoga and a paddle parade in the evening, and a floating fire pit finale to cap off a day filled with fun for the whole family.

The opening ceremony, featuring the Chinese Families & Friends Association, included performances and entertainment at the park. You can join in on the festivities until 10 p.m.