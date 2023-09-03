KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – As Labor Day weekend begins to wrap up, residents can still head to the Noble County Fairgrounds to visit the 47 annual Tri-State Bluegrass Festival.

The festival renowned for its family-friendly environment kicked off the weekend on Thursday with multiple bands and campfire jamming.

“This festival is a celebration of bluegrass music, a truly American art form — it’s a chance for folks to enjoy some great music outdoors in a family-friendly environment. At the stage or in the campground, it’s a fun way to spend the holiday weekend,” said Joe Steiner, President of the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association (NIBGA), the 501(c)3 non-profit that hosts the festival on Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends each year.

Bands are playing all throughout the weekend with the last performance on Sunday at 8:05 p.m.

The festival is being held at the Noble County Fairgrounds at 580 N. Fair Street.

For more information and the final day’s lineup of bands head to Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association’s website.