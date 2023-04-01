FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a day for just about everything. April 1st happens to be National Sourdough Day.

Grace Kelly May of GK Baked Goods stopped by WANE 15 to talk about what goes into making a sourdough starter. She also shared a recipe for making avocado toast with sourdough bread. You can see that in the interview above.

GK Baked Goods Avocado Toast Recipe:

Favorite Sourdough bread sliced and toasted

2 avocados, smashed

1tsp salt

1/2tsp pepper

1 tbl yuzu or lemon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

Combine all ingredients together and mash until desired consistency. Top with your favorite toppings such as pickled onions, herbs, eggs, etc.

You can pick up a sourdough loaf at GK Cafe & Provisions, located at the corner of Berry and Harrison Streets in downtown Fort Wayne. You can also click here to learn more.