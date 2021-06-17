Celebrate World Ocean Day at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is inviting guests to celebrate World Ocean Day on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The theme for the 2021 World Ocean Day is ‘The Ocean: Life and Livelihood’ and will focus on the wonders of the sea while highlighting how the ocean and humanity can support each other.

The zoo said it will have various educational stations that will include learning opportunities and interactive experiences. These stations will highlight conservation of the ocean, learning about the different roles of the ocean, and the animal life that call it home. World Ocean Day activities are free with paid zoo admission.

“World Ocean Day will be the first event held by the Teens for Nature Program at the Zoo,” said Teens for Nature Lead Emily Elliot. “The teen volunteers are eager to help guests learn more about the ocean and the importance of this ecosystem.”

Teens for Nature is an opportunity for seventh to 12th grade students to develop leadership and teamwork skills while interacting with the zoo. The program allows students to gain new experiences and knowledge.

World Ocean Day was first proposed in 1992 to celebrate the ocean, recognize its importance and teach others how to better support and conserve the ocean.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Teens for Nature Program is proudly sponsored by the AEP Foundation and Steel Dynamics Incorporated.