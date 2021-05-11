Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo with interactive activities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is inviting guests to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day on Wednesday with interactive activities to learn about our feathered friends.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests of all ages can discover the beauty of migrating birds’ songs, the mystery of migration and the astounding power of flight.

Interactive stations in the Discovery Garden will highlight:

How we can help in our own backyards with food, water and shelter

Learn to identify migrating and non-migrating birds in our area

Discover what MOTUS towers are

Learn how your visit helps the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo with this important conservation work

“We want our guests to learn about our feathered friends,” said Bonnie Kemp, Director of Communications for the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. “They sing. They fly. They live in every habitat from urban to rural. Everyone can enjoy birds from their windows and their own backyards. We want to celebrate our natural world and the diverse animals that live here and how we can help them sing, fly and soar.”

World Migratory Bird Day activities are free with paid zoo admission.

Summer hours include: May through August 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. April, September and October hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, visit the zoo’s website.