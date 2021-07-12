Celebrate Vets at the zoo for Zoo Vet Care Day on Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is inviting guests to celebrate Zoo Vet Care Day on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m.

The zoo will highlight various educational stations that will focus on the importance of the zoo veterinary staff, describe the education needed for the various vet positions as well as detail the roles taken on by the hardworking veterinary staff.

“When animals are at their healthiest, we are able to witness their amazing natural behaviors,” said Sarah, Zoo Veterinary Technician. “As veterinary staff, we help all of the creatures, big and small, maximize their greatness.”

Zoo Vet Care Day offers guests an opportunity to glimpse into the working life of the zoo’s veterinary team.

“From radiology, wound care, and running lab tests to general examinations, Zoo vets will demonstrate a multitude of their daily tasks at interactive stations around Central Zoo. Young guests can bring in their own stuffed animals to be examined for good health by the Vet Team,” the zoo said.

The zoo said Zoo Vet Care Day is an important day to celebrate the amazing care the Zoo animals receive by the Zoo’s veterinary staff and inform guests about the education and experiences needed to fill a veterinary role in a zoological setting.

Summer hours: May through August 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Fall hours: September and October 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $11 for kids 2 to 18 and $15 for adults. Zoo Vet Care Day activities are included with paid zoo admission.

For more information on the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, visit the zoo’s website.