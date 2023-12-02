FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Want to travel back in time to see how Christmas was celebrated in 1812 in Fort Wayne? Visit the Old Fort on Saturday to see how those of the past celebrated holiday traditions.

In this portal to the past visitors have the option to see Christmas in full swing in 1812 Fort Wayne or 1770 Virginia. This event gives an up-close view of history as reenactors from the eras share stories about the holidays in times of conflict.

Alongside the reenactments, vendors will be at the event to show off handcrafted goods. You can also enjoy Christmas treats with homemade baked goods, perfect to keep you warm during the holiday season.

Admission to the event is free, with an option to donate to the Old Fort. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Old Fort located at 1201 Spy Run Avenue.