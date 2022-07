NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The city of New Haven is celebrating Independence Day with a special two-day festival.

Summer Fest has some fun additions for its third year. The celebration started Friday and continues Saturday with a parade, food, entertainment and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on Broadway and Main Streets, ending at Schnelker Park, where musician Trevor Hunt is set to perform.

Visit New Haven’s website for details.