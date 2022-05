KENDALLVILLE, INd (WANE) – You can keep the Memorial Day celebrations going with the Tristate Bluegrass Festival.

Music lovers are invited to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the bands performing all weekend long. The four-day event wraps up Sunday and has featured a dozen bands, including Dry Branch Fire Squad.

Rain or shine, the show goes on. It’s from May 26 to May 29 in Kendallville at the Noble County Community Fairgrounds. Details can be found online.