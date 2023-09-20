NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – With the changing seasons comes the fall edition of a New Haven market.

Music, Market & Munchies, also known as M3, returns Wednesday to Schnelker Park. More than 35 local vendors will have food, handmade crafts, seasonal decor, and more.

The Hubie Ashcraft Band is performing, and the market will have food trucks including Baby Got S’mac, Bravas, The Local Apple Cart, Twist, Wood Smoke, and a New Haven Lions Club fundraiser with burgers and hot dogs.

The M3 event is organized by New Haven Parks & Recreation. H&K Family Auto will have a Chevy truck loaded with pumpkins & gourds for kids to decorate at the parks department booth.