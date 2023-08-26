FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Celebrate the career of Audrey Ushenko in her retrospective gallery featured at Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) until September 17.

Dr. Ushenko teaches figure drawing, advanced painting, and advanced art history classes within the Fine Arts program and has been working with PFW for 30 years. Ushenko is an artist who works specifically in abstract impressionism and has had art featured across the nation in different museums and special events.

Some of the work featured in the gallery will be anything from still-life pieces to figurative paintings. The gallery will feature her growth over the years as well as some of the students’ work.

The event is free and open 7 days a week in the main lobby of the College of Visual and Performing Arts.