NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A weekly event in New Haven combines three activities that are perfect for summertime.

Music, Market & Munchies is a free event at Schnelker Park on Wednesday nights in July. Shop from over 50 vendors bringing fresh produce, sweets, jewelry, handmade goods and more.

Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy live music on the lawn including The Debutants this Wednesday, Dan & the Iconics July 19, and The Hubie Ashcraft Band July 26.

Organizers listed many local options for the “munchies” part of the event, with food trucks including One Love, Bravas, New Haven SnoBiz, Ziffles Zip N Go, King Arthur’s Trolley, Drop-It-Like-It’s-Tot, Handel’s Ice Cream, Baby Got S’mac, Local Apple Cart, New Haven Lions Club, & Twist. There’s also a beer and wine tent.

Music, Market & Munchies is happening July 12, 19, and 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night. Organizers said a portion of the proceeds is being donated to the New Haven Parks Department for future summer programming.