FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne FAME Festival is back this weekend at the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the festival. Student artwork will be displayed, along with piano, vocal, dance and drama performances by students. The festival also has workshops featuring guest musicians, dancers, and visual artists.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 18 and under. Most of the event’s activities are free of charge.

You can check out the festival Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Visit the website for details.