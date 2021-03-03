Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with TinCaps package

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Opening Day for the TinCaps at Parkview Field is May 4, but before then, you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the team. The ‘Caps are selling a special edition St. Patrick’s Day package available for convenient pickup at the ballpark.

“We’re getting closer and closer to serving fans at Parkview Field like normal,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “But until then, we’re excited to offer this St. Patrick’s Day package. With not only the holiday, but also March Madness on tap in our state this month, it seems like a great way to enjoy some of our final days before the baseball season.”

The TinCaps’ said the St. Patrick’s Day package includes a sampler case of 12 seasonal beers, plus a bag of Parkview Field’s famous seasoned pretzels and four TinCaps mini-batting helmets to serve them in.

TinCaps St. Patrick’s Day Package

1 bag of Parkview Field’s famous seasoned pretzels

4 mini-batting helmet cups

2 cans of Murphy’s Irish Stout

2 cans of Rebel Hard Coffee Irish Cream

2 bottles of Killian’s Irish Red

2 bottles of 3 Floyds Brian Boru

2 bottles of Greenbush Dunegräs

2 bottles of Bell’s Kalamazoo Stout

The St. Patrick’s Day package costs $34.95, plus tax.

This limited-time offer is on sale at TinCaps.com through March 12 at noon. Fans can pick up their packages curbside (and contactless) at Parkview Field on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER

Like with previous promotions during the pandemic, the TinCaps said it has partnered with locally-owned Five Star Distributing to bring fans this unique seasonal sampler. The package also includes a tasting guide with details on each beverage.