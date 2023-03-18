FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spring officially begins on Monday, and you’re invited to celebrate the season at Promenade Park. Promenade Park is hosting a Spring Celebration.

Special events coordinator for Riverfront Fort Wayne Hannah Webb stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

Spring Celebration at Promenade Park is next Saturday, March 25th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Promenade Park is located at 202 West Superior Street. It’s free to stop by and take part in the activities. You can click here to learn more.