FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The fourth day of Germanfest kicks off Saturday with events for the whole family to enjoy.

The long-awaited event in Fort Wayne continues at 11 a.m. with “Familienfest.” Competitions include the Bavarian Stone Competition, Wiener-dog Nationals, a Root Beer Run, a pretzel-eating contest, and more.

Visit the Germanfest website for a full list events throughout the weekend.

This story will be updated with coverage of Saturday’s events.