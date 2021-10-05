Celebrate Oktoberfest with 12-pack beer sampler from the TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps are offering fans the chance to order a unique 12-pack of seasonal beers in honor of Oktoberfest. Fans have until Oct. 18 to purchase the sampler which can be picked up on Oct. 22.

The lineup features fall favorites from craft-beer brands around the region and beyond. The TinCaps said it has partnered with locally-owned Five Star Distributing for this promotion.

“After losing our season in 2020, we pivoted to selling meal kits and seasonal beverage packages,” said Mike Nutter, TinCaps President. “This proved to be so popular, we wanted to let our fans take advantage of it again thanks to our friends at Five Star Distributing. You literally can’t get a variety pack like this anywhere else, and you can’t beat the convenience.”

TinCaps Oktoberfest Sampler:

One 12-pack is available for $34.95 plus tax. Click here to order.

All orders will be placed online and picked up from Parkview Field’s Diamond Lot. Packages include a taste guide, cups, and more.