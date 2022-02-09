FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wednesday is National Pizza Day, and what better way to celebrate than to enjoy your favorite slice of pizza.

Whether it is thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish, or anything in between, pizza is an American favorite. According to nationaldaycalendar.com, 36% of pizzas are peperonni. That is the most popular pizza by far.

Over 3 billion pizzas are sold in the USA each year. Add another 1 billion on frozen pizzas. In the United States, 17% of all restaurants are pizzerias. Americans consume on average 23 pounds of pizza per person each year.

If you want to celebrate national pizza day, there are a few ways you can do it. You can go to your favorite pizza place, order delivery, or make your own. You could also throw a pizza party and try adding new toppings on the pizza.

If you plan to grab a slice or a pie (or two), here are a few local places to visit as suggested by viewers:

