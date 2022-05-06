FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than at the Zoo?

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will be hosting a Mother’s Day brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The brunch will be taking place in the pavilion located in the African Journey portion of the zoo.

Ticket prices are $19.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Zoo admission is not included and must be purchased separately.

For more information regarding the Mother’s day brunch or to purchase tickets, visit the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo website.