FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend you’re encouraged to head to downtown Fort Wayne for Mother’s Day Weekend. The Downtown Improvement District is hosting an event.

Kim McCutchan with the Downtown Improvement District stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the video above.

Mother’s Day Weekend Downtown is on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14. You can shop at nearly 50 retailers within the 99-block Downtown District. Transportation vehicles will be running from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can click here for more information.