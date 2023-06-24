NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrate Independence Day early next weekend. The city of New Haven is hosting Summer Fest.

Pone Vongphachanh and Sara Swihart stopped by WANE 15 to share more about this year’s 2-day event. You can see that in the interview above.

New Haven’s Summer Fest is on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1. Friday’s hours are 6 to 9 p.m. The fun starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and goes until 3 p.m. It’s all happening at Schnelker Park, located at 956 Park Avenue. And as a heads up, if you plan on playing any of the games, those are cash only. The rest of the event is free. Any other purchases made can be done by card. You can click here to learn more.