Huntertown, Ind. (WANE) — Huntertown Heritage Days kicked off its 2023 festival season Friday as circus shows took over the Huntertown Family Park.

Packed with events for all ages, Heritage Days offers families an event to welcome anyone to Huntertown history. This year the Huntertown Family Park celebrates 10 years adding an extra special spin on the festival

Here are some photos of the ongoing festivities;

Heritage Days 5K

While the festival is short, it is also sweet, offering interesting events all day Saturday and a kids-focused Sunday calendar. Here is a schedule of events for the weekend;

Friday, August 11

Circus Shows (Huntertown Family Park) 4:30pm & 6:30pm

Whoa, Man! (Huntertown Family Park) 8-11pm

Lion’s Club Fish Fry (Huntertown Family Park) 4:30-7:30pm

Fireworks at Dusk (Huntertown Family Park)

Saturday, August 12

5k Race (West side of Huntertown Elementary) 8am

Parade (Old Lima Rd from Cedar Canyon to Woods Rd) 11am

Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab Presentation (Huntertown Family Park) 1-3pm

Huntertown Community Market (Huntertown Family Park) 12-4pm

Car Show 12:30-3pm (Huntertown Fire Dept)

Circus Shows (Huntertown Family Park) 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30pm

Bake Walk (Huntertown Family Park) 2pm & 4 pm

Miller’s Mobile Music (Huntertown Family Park) 7-11pm

Sunday, August 13 – Kid’s Day!

Circus Shows (Huntertown Family Park) 11:30am, 1:30 pm & 3:30pm

Animal-Grams Petting Zoo & Pony Rides 11-2pm

Cornhole Tournament (Huntertown Family Park) 12pm

Kid’s Woodworking Workshop (Huntertown Family Park) 12-2pm

Face Painting (Huntertown Family Park) 2-5pm