FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend is your chance to celebrate Fort Wayne’s Rivers during Clean Drains: Be River SmART Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest.

Learn about both events in the interview above.

Clean Drains: Be River Smart Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest are Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25. Sweet Breeze rides are $5. Reservations are required, click here to make reservations. Click here to learn more about the festivals.