Celebrate Father’s Day with these Fort Wayne shops and attractions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Finding it tough to find a gift for Father’s Day? Here are some ways you can celebrate Father’s Day while staying local.

Buy some craft beer

Does your dad enjoy kicking back with an ice cold beer? Several local breweries like the Hoppy Gnome and Hop River Brewing Company offer their signature brews at various retailers.

Cookie Cottage

FILE: Cookie Cottage cookies

Sweets are never a bad option when it comes to presents. From classics like chocolate chip to iced cookies, there’s no wrong choice when selecting which cookies to get for your dad.

FIND THEM: 620 W. Washington Center Rd.

DeBrand Fine Chocolates

FILE: Truffles at DeBrand Fine Chocolate

If your dad prefers chocolates instead, swing by a local DeBrand and pick out artisan chocolates, truffles and more!

FIND THEM: 878 S. Harrison St. in downtown Fort Wayne, 10105 Auburn Park Dr. in north Fort Wayne, or 4110 W. Jefferson Blvd. in the Jefferson Pointe shopping center

Fort Wayne Outfitters

Does your dad like to explore the outdoors or trek one of many Fort Wayne trails? Fort Wayne Outfitters offers rentals for outdoor equipment like bikes, kayaks and rowboats and apparel.

FIND THEM: 838 S. Harrison St. near Promenade Park

KaAn’s Designs

KaAn’s Designs is a Fort Wayne based apparel shop

The Executive Producer. The Original. Your dad goes by many names, and you can find the ultimate dad swag at KaAn’s Designs, a Fort Wayne-based apparel company.

The Olive Twist

Does your dad carry his own personalized apron? To please the chef in your father whip up some new recipes at The Olive Twist, which carries olive oils, vinegars and other specialty products.

FIND THEM: 6410 W Jefferson Blvd.

Take your dad downtown!

Is your dad the type of person who doesn’t want any gifts for Father’s Day? Take him on an adventure through downtown Fort Wayne instead! Here are some ways to explore downtown this weekend:

Check out Fort Wayne FC’s match against the Flint City Bucks

Devour some ribs at the 24th Annual BBQ Ribfest through Sunday

Go fishing at places like Shoaff Lake and Guldin Park

Visit Fort Wayne has more ideas on where to go throughout downtown on Father’s Day weekend.