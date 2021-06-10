Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with ‘Father’s Day 5K’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announced it is joining the nation to celebrate Father’s Day and recognize the impact fathers and adult male role models make in children’s lives with a 5K run.

Throughout the year the YMCA said it hosts various programs that foster understanding and companionship between children and their fathers – and mothers. Summer cook outs, community arts programs, parent/child gymnastics, parent/child swim classes, family field trips, pool parties, parenting classes and holiday events offer something that everyone can enjoy.

“Strong family bonds are the foundation of strong communities, so we work to help all families connect, grow and flourish,” says Chris Angellatta, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. “Father’s Day reminds us of the importance of recognizing fathers and providing them with the support they need to be great parents and role models.”

On June 19, celebrate Father’s Day weekend at the Father’s Day 5K hosted by Associated Churches and sponsored by the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

“Run for your father, in honor of your father or father figure,” the YMCA said.

Visit runsignup.com for details.