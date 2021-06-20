Celebrate Father’s Day at Rib Fest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All fathers will get free admission at the last day of the 24th annual Rib Fest on Sunday.

“The last day is big day because we will be awarding trophies,” said Cindy Chappuis, a co-producer for Rib Fest. “Everyone here would love to leave Fort Wayne with bragging rights that they took best ribs or they took best beef brisket.”

The event is held at Headwaters Park. Chappuis said because of the area’s size, they have to be selective about which teams are allowed in.

“So, we do get the best top teams in the country,” said Chappuis.

According to Chappuis, the turnout this year has been similar to 2019.

Sunday’s entertainment line up includes:

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Black Cat Moan

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Boggy Branch Band

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Lee Lewis

Admission costs $3 for anyone age 10 and older. Anyone younger than 10, along with dad’s get in for free.

Rib Fest’s gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

More information can be found here.