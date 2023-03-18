FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend, you can start Easter celebrations early at a Fort Wayne YMCA. The Jorgensen Family YMCA is hosting an Eggstravaganza.

Youth and Family Director of the Jorgensen YMCA Christy Bobay, past participant Ellie Zimmerman, and the Easter Bunny stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

The Jorgensen Family YMCA Easter Eggstravaganza is on Saturday, March 25. The event is free and open to Y and non-Y members. You are asked to bring a box of cereal to donate to Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry. The event is from 9-11 a.m. The Y is located at 10313 Aboite Center Road. You can click here to learn more.