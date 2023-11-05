FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Celebrate Dia de los Muertos Sunday with the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.

Sunday, Nov. 5 from 2 to 6 p.m. enjoy the gallery exhibition, traditional dancing and more activities to celebrate the history of the holiday. The museum will also have mariachi, folkloric characters and activities specifically for children to enjoy. Food will be available at the event with a Mexican food truck, cash bar and complimentary baked goods.

The exhibition featured in the event shows off memorial altars or ofrendas, which act as places to leave offerings so the souls of the departed might find their way home and be nourished upon their arrival. Symbolic objects are often featured on ofrendas such as sugar skulls, candles, colorful cut-tissue paper banners, bold marigolds, and monarch butterflies. Area artists, families and community members were invited to participate in the exhibit to honor a lost loved one or other important figures.

During the celebration, the parking lot shared between the Arts United Center and the Fort Wayne Museum of Art will charge for parking due to the matinee showing of Shrek. Other parking is offered across the in a small lot by the Auer Center for Arts and Culture as well as the parking garage at the 1st Source Bank.

The Fort Wayne Museum of Art is located at 311 E Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne.