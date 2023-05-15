A new study found some U.S. cities may be better suited for beer drinkers. (Getty Images)

INDIANA (WANE) – This week is American Craft Beer Week. The goal of the week is to celebrate and promote U.S. small and independent craft brewers.

Indiana is home to dozens of independent brewers. In the northern part of the state, a dedicated beer trail can you help guide you to the suds of your choice. The Northern Indiana Beer Trail highlights those breweries.

You can click here to learn more about the trail. Some of the breweries that can be found in Allen County include:

2 Toms Brewing

BirdBoy Brewing Company

Dot & Line Brewing Company

Fortlandia Brewing Company

GnomeTown Brewing

Hop River Brewing

Junk Ditch Brewing

Mad Anthony Brewing

Summit City Brewerks

Trubble Brewing

There are also nearly 20 different breweries surrounding Allen County. According to a study by the Brewers Association, the economic impact of Indiana’s breweries is $1.6 million. The same organization reports the state has 197 craft breweries.