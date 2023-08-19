FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Help Copper Canyon celebrate its 5-year anniversary at Summer Smoke Fest 2023 an event for music lovers and smoke aficionados to enjoy.

The event will feature Led Zepplica and Woah, Man! for live music starting at 6:30 pm along with food trucks and a beverage stand. The event will also feature a cornhole tournament with a chance to win a $5,000 prize.

Summer Smoke Fest will take place Saturday, August 26 starting at 12pm at 3261 St Joe Center Rd.

For more information and to sign up for the event head to Copper Canyon’s website.