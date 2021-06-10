Celebrate Christmas in July at Salamonie Lake

ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – The public and campers are invited to join the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for an assortment of activities on July 24 and 25 at Salamonie Lake’s Christmas in July.

Activities include pancakes at the Pancake Breakfast, meeting Santa, Smokey Bear’s birthday celebration, corn hole. and archery, the DNR said.

Campers are invited to bring outdoor Christmas decorations and enter the campground decorating contest.

Schedule:

July 24:

8:30 .m. – 10:30 a.m. Pancake Breakfast at Pond Shelter. Brought to you by Friends of Upper Wabash Interpretive Services. Donations accepted.

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Campsite Decorating Sign-up at Pond Shelter

2 p.m. Corn Hole Registration Begins at Pond Shelter

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Water Games, Youth Archery Shoot & Corn Hole at Pond Shelter

6:15 p.m. Bike Decorating at Dump Station

6:15 p.m. Decorating Shelter at Amphitheater (for those not participating in parade)

6:45 p.m. Smokey Bear Parade Starts at Dump Station Campground roads closed from 6:45 p.m. – 7:10 p.m.

7 p.m. Smokey Bear Birthday Bash at Amphitheater

8:30 p.m. Campsite Decorating Judging

July 25:

9:30 a.m. Campsite Decorating Awards at Amphitheater

Campsite reservations may be made by visiting camp.IN.gov or call 866-622-6746.

Property entrance fees: $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle. State Park annual entrance passes are available for purchase at the property gate, the DNR said.

Salamonie Lake is located at 9214 W. Lost Bridge West in Andrews.