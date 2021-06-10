Celebrate Christmas in July at Mississinewa Lake

PERU, Ind. (WANE) – The public and campers are invited to join the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for an assortment of activities on July 17 and 18 at Mississinewa Lake’s Christmas in July.

Activities include pancakes at the Pancake Breakfast, meeting Santa, Smokey Bear’s birthday celebration, corn hole. and archery, the DNR said.

Campers are invited to bring outdoor Christmas decorations and enter the campground decorating contest.

Schedule:

July 17:

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Pancake Breakfast at Interpretive Shelter (Brought to you by Friends of UWIS – Mississinewa Lake. Donations accepted.)

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Santa! At Interpretive Shelter – Bring your cameras!

2 p.m. Youth Archery Shoot near Miami Boat Ramp

3 p.m. Corn Hole Registration Begins at Campground Control

3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Water Games & Corn Hole at Campground Control

6:15 p.m. Bike Decorating at Campground Control Gate

6:15 p.m. Decorating Shelter at Interpretive Shelter (for those not participating in parade)

6:45 p.m. Smokey Bear Parade Starts at Campground Control Gate Will only use front loop of campground Campground roads closed from 6:45 – 7:10pm

7 p.m. Smokey Bear Birthday Bash at Interpretive Shelter

8:30 p.m. Campsite Decorating Judging

July 18:

9:30 a.m. Campsite Decorating Awardsat Interpretive Shelter

Campsite reservations may be made by visiting camp.IN.gov or call 866-622-6746.

Property entrance fees: $7 per in-state vehicle; $9 per out-of-state vehicle. State Park annual entrance passes are available for purchase at the property gate, the DNR said.

Mississinewa Lake is located at 4673 S. 625 E. in Peru.