FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Autumn is here, and to help celebrate the season Kekionga Craft Company is starting a new celebration.

For the first time ever, it will host Herbstfest. The company said it translate from German to “Autumn festival.”

The event features new releases, including Apfelwein Cider. There will be live music, German style food, and fresh cider.

Herbstfest is Saturday, October 10th. It’s from 5 until 10 p.m. at Kekionga Craft Company, located at 7328 Maysville Road.

