Celebrate arts and culture at Taste of the Arts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rich diversity of arts and culture is being celebrated in Fort Wayne. Taste of the Arts returns to downtown Fort Wayne on August 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be celebrated at the Arts Campus, The Landing, and Promenade Park.

Multiple stages will be set up for live music and entertainment. Theatre, dances, and more will also be performed on the stages. Art will be available for purchase, and local restaurants will be offering tastings.

For more details on the event and to see the event schedule visit the website.