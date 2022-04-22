FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Celebrate Earth Day by planting some tree seedlings, offered to residents free of charge by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

The Parks and Recreation department will be offering 150 free seedlings with 4 varieties of seedlings that will be offered on a first-come-first-served basis. The variety of seedlings includes Shumard Oak, Pecan, White Pine, and Norway Spruce.

To reserve a seedling, call 260-427-6000 before April 28.

Seedlings will be available for pickup on Friday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Foster Park West parking lot off of Winchester Road between the soccer fields.