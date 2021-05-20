Celebrate American Wetlands Month with free nature walk at Camp Scott Wetlands Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – May is American Wetlands Month, a time to recognize the importance of wetlands to our ecological, economic and social health.

To celebrate, Fort Wayne City Utilities will host a free open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Camp Scott Wetlands located at 3615 Oxford St.

Spring is a great time to enjoy the waterfall, walk the path and enjoy the sights and sounds of wetlands. Attendees can stroll along and take photos of many wetlands’ flowers and trees, and City Utilities’ staff members will be on hand to answer questions.

“The month of May offers and an excellent opportunity to bird watch. Numerous rarely seen birds make their home at Camp Scott, including owls, hawks, flacons, Cedar Waxwings, Red-Winged Blackbirds, several woodpeckers, and swallows in the area and shorebirds near the pounds such as Great Blue Herons, Green Herons, and Kingfishers,” City Utilities said.

The Camp Scott Wetlands store and treat stormwater runoff on the city’s southeast side, City Utilities said. The stormwater from several neighborhoods around McMillen Park goes to a massive storage tank and is pumped to the wetlands.

During World War II, a portion of the property was home to an Army training facility and later to a prisoner of war camp, City Utilities said.