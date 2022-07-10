FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – CeeLo Green headlined at the Three Rivers Festival in Fort Wayne on Saturday night.

Green is known for some of his hits like “Forget You” and “Crazy.”

WANE 15 got the opportunity to interview Green before he went on stage.

He said he has been to Indiana before and he likes Fort Wayne.

Green said he likes the environment of a smaller crowd at his shows.

“You see the future. You know what I mean and the future is a lot of fun. The future is different people from many walks of life congregating and rallying around. I mean like what’s real. What’s necessary. What’s imperative. There’s nothing more important than us being together,” Green said.

“School of Rock Fort Wayne” is set to perform at the festival Sunday night.