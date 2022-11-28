FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Cebolla’s on Dupont Road has been cleared to reopen two weeks after the Allen County Health Department shut it down.

It was Nov. 14 when health inspectors found live and dead cockroaches inside the restaurant at 602 E. Dupont Road, along with other issues, including openings in exit doors and holes.

The restaurant has been closed since.

On Monday morning, the Allen County Health Department cleared the restaurant to reopen, WANE 15 confirmed.

Cebolla’s has four Fort Wayne locations: on Dupont Road, on Fernhill Avenue, on Jefferson Boulevard, and on Maplecrest Road. It also owns Don Chava’s on Wells Street.