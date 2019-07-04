CDC: ‘Crypto’ parasite on the rise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released they’ve found an increased number of a summertime parasite in pools, cattle, and childcare settings.

The CDC reports outbreaks of Cyrptosporidium, or Crypto, have increased an average of 13% each year from 2009 until 2017. Crypto is a parasite that spreads through feces of infected people or animals.

The CDC says people can sick from Crypto if they swallow contaminated water or food, or come in contact with infected people or animals. Crypto is the leading cause of disease outbreaks linked to water, specifically it’s linked to pools and water playgrounds.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department says they’ve haven’t had any issues with Crypto recently. Their team tests the water’s Ph level any where between 3-5 times a day. This allows them to make sure their levels coincide with the health department’s guidelines. The chlorine used kills bacteria in the water.

Once a week, the Parks and Recreation Department sends out water tests for a more in-depth look at what’s inside their water. This is done for all the city’s four pools, two at Northside and two at McMillen.

At Northside is a sign that tells anyone if they’ve had diarrhea within the past two weeks, they should not swim. That’s another way they’re working to curb a Crypto outbreak.

The CDC also recommends not swallowing water when you swim, if kids are sick with diarrhea keep them at home, wash hands with soap and water. Alcohol-based sanitizers do not work against Crypto.

You can read more about the CDC’s findings by clicking here.