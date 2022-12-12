FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local group in Fort Wayne is looking for donations this holiday season to help families and children have a brighter Christmas.

Catholic Charities is accepting donations starting on December 12th, to hand out to families just before Christmas is here. They will be helping over 150 families.

Donations they are accepting include toys, hygiene items, diapers, shoes, gift cards and money. Catholic Charities is partnering with Bishop Luers to help package and send out boxes of donations.

If you are looking to help donate to Catholic Charities, you can drop off donations at the Cabrini Center on the campus of Bishop Luers. You can also contact Matt Smith by phone at 260-240-4770, or email at msmith@ccfwsb.org.