Catholic Charities hosts health education event for Fort Wayne Burmese residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Burmese residents of Fort Wayne interested in learning more about public health matters had a place to go Saturday.

Catholic Charities hosted a Health Education Event Saturday morning at Autumn Woods Apartments on the city’s south side. Burmese languages experts were on hand to distribute materials and address the public health questions of residents.

Among the topics: staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of continuing to vaccinate children during the pandemic at doctor’s offices and Super Shots, and the importance to the community of residents participating in the 2020 Census.

Participants received hand sanitizer, masks, disposable gloves, and health information printed in English and Burmese.

“We are volunteering our staff and resources to better inform the Burmese community about matters vital to everyone’s health and welfare,” said Catholic Charities CEO Gloria Whitcraft. “Our cultural expertise and trust among former refugees from Burma (i.e. Myanmar) is an asset in the effort to raise awareness of these vital issues.”