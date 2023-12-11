FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Catholic Charities hosted the start of their annual Christmas Program Monday.

The Catholic Charities kicked off their two-week program of handing out presents to families in need Monday with a record amount. 219 children will receive gifts from 41 donors this year as inflation set a record amount of Christmas assistance needed.

Volunteers will spend the next two weeks accepting donations and boxing up the donations to hand out to families. The group will also provide wrapping paper for families to wrap presents for under the tree.

This year the group hoped to give more than just toys by asking groups to give something you want, something you need, something to wear and something to read. By doing this the hope is to fill basic needs according to Nicole Kurut, Marketing Manager at Catholic Charities.

Volunteers are still needed for the second week of the Christmas Program to help pass out gifts. To find out more information and volunteer head to Catholic Charities website.