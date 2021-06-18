Catholic Charities celebrates World Refugee Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, Catholic Charities celebrated people from around the work as part of World Refugee Day.

The celebration included music and food from the different countries represented by the people the agency has helped to resettle.

“Many of these people didn’t choose to be refugees. They were forced to flee, sometimes in the middle of the night, and were able to resettle here in Fort Wayne,” said Nichole Kurut with Catholic Charities.

Everyone who attended received a plant and Super Shot has there to administer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who wanted one.

Catholic Charities serves 1.2 million people in 14 counties.