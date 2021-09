FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A cat was found dead in a trailer home that caught fire in north Fort Wayne Wednesday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., fire crews were sent to the 3100 block of Wells Street on reports of a structure fire.

Responding crews discovered that the fire was coming from the kitchen and dining room areas of a vacant trailer home.

After the fire was extinguished, crews found a dead cat inside.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.