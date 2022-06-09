FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new café opening in Fort Wayne hopes to help cats find forever homes while also serving up coffee and lattes.

The Black Forest Cat Cafe‘s grand opening is Friday at 11 a.m. It’s in the JoAnn Plaza off Coldwater Road. Its mission is to reduce the number of cats in shelters by helping them find homes.

“If somebody finds a cat they’d like to adopt, there’s a QR code on a couple of posters and then that takes them to a site through Animal Care and Control. They do a background check and if they’re approved, then Animal Care and Control will do all of the processing just like they would if somebody were to adopt at the actual shelter,” Julie Pressler, café co-owner, said.

The café is closed Mondays. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday and Sunday and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.